Tipperary court: Nenagh cancer sufferer had cannabis valued at €100 for pain relief

A cancer sufferer who takes cannabis for pain relief was fined €100 by Nenagh Court for drug possession.

The court heard that Gardai found the drug, valued at €100 when they searched a premises in the town on September 28, 2016 under Misuse of Drugs Act.

Ronan Dunne of 23 Sarsfeild Street, Nenagh, pleaded to the offence.

The court heard that he has a total of 75 previous convictions.

His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, told the court that Mr Dunne was suffering from cancer and took cannabis for pain relief.

This was confirmned to the court by the prosecution.

“He knows that he shouldn't do that,” she said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she would dispose of the matter by way of a €100 fine.