Tipperary drugs raid: armed Garda unit involved in search in Nenagh area

MEMBERS of the Garda Armed Response Unit backed up by local Gardai carried out a search in the Yewston area of Nenagh last Thursday last.

Community concern in relation to drugs led to the action being taken by Gardaí. One man was arrested at the scene.

Meanwhile, gardaí are seeking the public's help in relation to their investigation into an attempted burglary at the Value Centre Cash and Carry premises at New Line, Nenagh, in the early hours of Friday morning last.

The culprits were seen entering the building at around 12.55am, but they were disturbed by a passer-by.

The witness alerted the Gardaí but the culprits had fled empty-handed before the Gardai arrived.

In a separate incident, a 49-year-old man died in what is believed to be a tragic accident at his home in Carrigatoher on Sunday night.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that he may have fallen down a stairs.

The man's body was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem was due to be carried out.

With the hunting season approaching, an appeal has been made to gun owners to renew their firearms licences immediately.

And as the dark winter nights approach so does the rate of burglaries.

But to help people make their homes and businesses safer, Nenagh gardaí, in cooperation with a community activist Margaret Stone, are hosting a crime prevention night in the Scouts Hall on Friday, September 22. Garda Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom O'Dwyer will deliver a demonstration and talk and representatives from other emergency services' will also address the meeting.