Boil Water Notice lifted in Cappawhite after water mains upgrade

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are pleased to confirm that a Boil Water Notice that has been in place for approximately 100 residents in Cappawhite since last October has now been lifted following the completion of remedial works in the village.

This follows an investment of €600,000 to replace 2.7km of old cast iron water main which was impacting upon the quality of the water supplied. As a result of this investment, local residents will enjoy a safer and more secure water supply which meets all the Drinking Water Regulations.

The boil water notice was confined to the Church Road area and affected approximately 40 households. It was put in place as a precautionary measure due to the detection of a low level of E.coli and coliforms in a section of the water main.

In order to address the specific issues which led to the Boil Water Notice being imposed, customers in the Church Road area have now been switched to the same supply that serves the rest of Cappawhite.

This change to the water scheme will benefit customers by providing an effective barrier against harmful bacteria and ensuring a safe, secure supply of water for the community in the future.

Duane O’Brien, Irish Water’s operations lead for Tipperary, commented: “Residents on the Church Road now have a safe, secure supply of drinking water and no longer have to boil their water before use.

“We would like to acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and apologise for any inconvenience caused to householders while these works were taking place.”

There are now no water supplies in Tipperary on Boil Water Notices.

Customers with any queries should contact the Irish Water customer care line at 1850 278 278.