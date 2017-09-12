Breaking: FG's Tom Hayes not standing in General Election

Golden man says th eitme is right to move on and let others carry the mantle

Former Fine Gael Minister of State and TD for Tipperary, Tom Hayes, has announced he will not contest the party’s nomination for the next General Election.

Speaking ahead of a Fine Gael declaration convention to take place in Tipperary this coming Friday, Mr Hayes said:

“After much consideration, I have decided not to seek the nomination for the next General Election.

“Had the election come earlier I would have contested it, as I felt the onus was on me to win back the seat. However the Government is doing an excellent job and it seems there is no appetite for an election in the near future. Given my length of service I feel it is now time to give somebody else a chance.”

Tom Hayes has been involved in public life since his election to Tipperary South Riding Council in 1991.

He was elected to the Seanad in 1997 and entered the Dáil in the bye-election of 2001. Hayes went on to top the poll in every subsequent General Election he contested, until the amalgamation of North and South Tipperary for General Election 2016.

He served as Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party for 8 years.

Hayes continued: “Thankfully we have plenty of good candidates now looking to take up the baton for Fine Gael in Tipperary.

“I look forward to assisting whoever is selected as the General Election candidate for our party and I will dedicate myself to helping them get elected to represent the people of Tipperary. I can offer a lot of advice and support and I’m now in a position to do that.

“I have come to this decision after a lot of thought and consultation with my family over the summer months. I wish to thank my wife Marian, my three sons, and my extended family who have been a great support to me at all stages of my political career.

“I want to thank all of my supporters in the constituency, the staff who worked with me throughout the years, and the many public officials I dealt with throughout my time in politics. Last but not least, I wish to thank the people of Tipperary for their support; I was honoured to represent them throughout my political career.”

See this weeks Tipperary Star newspaper for more.