EastEnders role: Tipperary-based Hollywood star Patrick Bergin to star in BBC soap

Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin, who lives in Emmel, Cloughjordan, is to star in the BBC soap EastEnders.

The actor, who is originally from Dublin, is well known to movie audiences through his roles in Sleeping with the Enemy, Patriot Games, Mountains of the Moon and Robin Hood.

He has also starred in TV3's Red Rock as Jim Tierney.

Mr Bergin will play a viilains' role in EastEnders as Aidan Joseph Patrick Maguire, an old friend of Phil Mitchell’s from prison.

He said that he was thrilled about being cast in the soap as he has "watched and admired it since the days of Dirty Den".

"I am really looking forward to seeing what they have in store for Aidan as it’s bound to be dramatic,” said Patrick.

He will make his first appearance on Albert Square later in the year when he arrives unexepectedly on Phil’s doorstep, having not been in touch for years.

EastEnders creative director John Yorke said: “EastEnders deserves the very best and in Patrick we are absolutely privileged to have a truly great actor join the show.

"It’s a huge honour to have him on board, where he’ll be working hand in hand with Phil Mitchell and Mick Carter to carry a truly explosive storyline for Christmas and New Year. We can’t wait to get started.”