Bus Éireann invites Tipp students to share stories about school journey

Bus Eireann is calling on Tipperary students to get creative and document their school journeys for it’s 50th year on the road as part of a nationwide “Go Places” schools competition.

School days are often said to be ‘the best days of your lives’, so Bus Éireann is inviting TY students to get creative in documenting their journey to school. Entries can be submitted in video, photo or written format and students are being asked to capture highlights of their journey in a creative and innovative way.

Where do they go? How do they spend that time? Who do they travel with? Who are the people and what are the places in their community that they pass by every day, and what are their stories? What would they do to make it more enjoyable or efficient?

Nicola Cooke, Media and PR Manager with Bus Éireann said: “Bus Éireann is proud to have operated the School Transport Scheme on behalf of the Department of Education and Skills for the last 50 years. For many, school years are where memories are made.

“So that’s why we’re inviting TY students to document their school journeys and share them with us as part of ‘Go Places’. We want them to get creative in capturing their journey - who they meet, what they do, what landmarks they pass by in their community every day – and share them with us creatively, to be in with a chance of winning.”

Go Places with Bus Éireann is open to all TY students from across the Republic of Ireland. Deadline for entries is March 16th, 2018. For more information visit www.goplaceswithbe.ie