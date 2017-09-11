Tipperary farming: ICMSA announces John Feely Farm Scholarship deadline

Farm students have been invited to apply for this year’s John Feely Scholarships with completed application forms to be submitted by Friday 6 October.

The chairperson of the John Feely Foundation, John Comer, announced that the body – named for the hugely influential former president of ICMSA – will award four scholarships of €1,500 each to sons or daughters of ICMSA members enrolled full-time and attending a recognised agricultural college.

The successful students will be selected by supervised draw and presentation made before the end of 2017.

To apply, nominate the student by providing his or her name, address and the name of the college they’re attending.

The nominator must provide their own name and ICMSA number, together with a mobile phone number.

Entries can be posted to John Feely Scholarships, ICMSA, Dublin Road, Limerick. or emailed to info@icmsa.ie