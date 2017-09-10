Roscrea Photography Portrait Winner 'number eight'

Another entry and winner for one of our 12 portraits to celebrate 40 years in business. Accepting the family portrait from Brian was Sinead Culliton, who was thrilled with her picture.

Sinead said in her entry 'I would love to win a Redmond's family portrait because next year is the year my family starts to break up. My eldest son finishes college and heads off out into the world. Our second son is also leaving for Europe next September. Both will miss out on a debs, a communion and a confirmation and we will miss out on our second son's 21st. A family portrait would be a wonderful reminder of how it is when we are all together. And while it obviously cannot replace our eldest sons, it would be a beautiful reminder until they return home again. Thanks for the opportunity to win one.