2018 Roscrea SPCA Calendar Competition Time

It's that time of year again, as we ask you to send in your favourite pet photos now for inclusion in the 2018 Roscrea SPCA calendar.

The lucky winners will have their photos printed in the calendar and each winner will receive two free calendars.

Entries should be in by Sunday, 24th September. Entry by email only to roscreaspca@gmail.com Please include your name, address and contact phone number. Please send high resolution, landscape shapes or images.

Meanwhile, Bo is a 7-year old female Springer spaniel. She has a lovely friendly nature and all she wants to do is play fetch. Bo needs a home with an active family that have children to keep her busy. Contact 086 3582440