Upperchurch Childcare Centre comes alive with colour

Participants in a work training programme have transformed a County Tipperary childcare facility after they painted the outside of the building with a colourful mural.

The group are part of the 2020 Work/Training programme which is sponsored by Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, Croke Street, Thurles, in partnership with the DSP.

This work/training programme, which began in 2013, has continued to gather momentum, not only with local employers but also actively engaging in their local community.

As a consequence Upperchurch Childcare Centre has come alive with colour after participants of the 2020 Work/Training programme, working alongside Asterisk Multimedia, painted the outside of the crèche building with a colourful mural to brighten up the external cream coloured wall.

They began by projecting images onto the walls in the hours of darkness and once this was done, daylight came and painting began.

Shirley Byrnes, Supervisor of the programme says, “it is important that the 2020 participants want to give back to their community, by either setting time aside for voluntary work or being actively involved in a specialised programme such as this. It ensures the participants are proud of their contributions and feel a stronger connection to their community.

Marie O’Loughlin, Manager for the Centre added, “when Shirley approached us with this idea, we were delighted to welcome the 2020 participants but they have really excelled themselves in completing a fabulous work of art. This mural will help the children to have a sense of identity and belonging as this is their childcare facility and it is a fun place to be.

“The children, staff and Committee of Upperchurch Childcare Centre are extremely grateful to Shirley, David and the 2020 participants for all their work. Everyone now sees our Childcare Centre as soon as you enter our Village.”

David O’Grady, Asterisk Multimedia added, “this project was definitely on a tight deadline so between heavy showers, bright sunshine and into the late evenings, the participants plodded through”.

Mr. O'Grady, said, “the participants knew this mural would, at the new start of term, bring a smile to all those - new or first timers - who attend the Centre. I would add a special mention to Shannon (Ryan) and Georgina (Creamer) who went above and beyond but not forgetting the hard work by all. Well done to this group of young adults for their hard work, perhaps we’ll do it again!.”