Taoiseach invited to view Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel

Cllr Tom Wood has invited Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Cashel to view for himself the condition of Our Lady's Hospital.

In a statement to the Tipperary Star, Cllr Wood addressed the Taoiseach: “Dear Taoiseach, I understand that you are in Clonmel next week for a Fine Gael Party Think-In so I am inviting you as Taoiseach and former Minister for Health to Cashel, thirty minutes from your schedule will suffice, to see our pristine Hospital, refurbished at a cost of €13 million, as it stands with no bed or patient in sight.

“Meanwhile, with in excess of 3,000 patients on trolleys in the first seven months of 2017, South Tipperary General Hospital is in crisis and both staff and proud Tipperary people are fearful as to what awaits them with the approach of winter.

“The solution is here in Cashel, just twenty minutes down the road, provide step-down beds, relieve the pressure on South Tipperary General and you and Minister Harris will have done a great deed for patients, staff and families alike.

“This evening and every evening Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel, under the famous Rock, will be in darkness. Meanwhile patients will lie on trolleys on the corridors of South Tipperary General. Do you want that to continue? Hope to see you in Cashel,” concluded Cllr Wood.