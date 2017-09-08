BREAKING: Inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards - nominees are announced
The winners will be announced at a gala function in Clonmel on Friday October 13th
The wait is over! The nominees have been announced this morning for the inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards.
There are three nominees in each of ten categories with four nominees in one.
All the winners in the eleven categories will be revealed at a gala awards function in the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, October 13.
The awards celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and dedication to the community and local economy in their respective fields.
The event is run by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, with overall sponsors Limerick Institute of Technology, and main media partners, Iconic News - incorporating The Nationalist, Tipperary Star and South Tipp Today - and Tipp FM.
The nominees are -
Corporate Social Responsibility
Home Instead
Camida
The Cottage, Loughmore
Startup Company
Tipperary Boutique Distillery
Longways Cider
Brodeen Fabrications
Services Company
Morrison BMW
Home Instead
OEE Systems
SME Company
Acorn Regulatory
Camida
Horan Automation
Large Company
Clancy Construction
Home Instead
ABP
Retail, Hospitality & Tourism Company
Forget me not
Fethard Horse Experience
Crocanoir
The Fayre
Sport, Arts & Culture Company
Tipperary Racecourse
Danny Ryan Music
Bourke Sports
Family Company
Clancy Construction
Duggan Vetinary Supplies
Cashel Blue Cheese
Social Media Company
O'Flynn Jewellers
Inspire Me
Tipperary Racecourse
Food/Agriculture Company
Anglo Beef Processors
Cashel Blue Cheese
Jenny's Kitchen
Best Employer Training/Development
EMTS Training
Surecom
OEE Systems
