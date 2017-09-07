'Four Days in September' tribute to cycle through Co. Tipperary

On the 8th of September this year a group of friends have decided to complete a cycle around Ireland in memory of the four crew members of Rescue 116 who lost their lives on 14 March this year off the coast of Mayo.

Also being remembered is Catriona Lucas who sadly lost her life in the line of duty on the 12th of September last year during a rescue operation in Kilkee, Co. Clare.

The cycle has been named '4 Days in September - A Tribute'.

The organisers of this event are all members of the emergency services who work alongside the Irish Coast Guard on a daily basis and who would have been friendly with the helicopter crew that lost their lives. Each day of the cycle will have a separate significance – remembering a particular crew member on that day.

•Day 1 – Dara Fitzpatrick

•Day 2 – Paul Ormsby

•Day 3 – Ciarán Smith

•Day 4 – Mark Duffy

The cycle will cover 800km over four days starting from Waterford Airport on the morning of Friday 8th September and making its way to Dublin Airport that evening.

Day 2 will see the cycle starting in Dublin airport and heading west to Sligo airport. On Sunday morning we will leave Sligo airport and make our way to Shannon airport. Later that evening will be having a ceremony in Kilkee to commemorate Caitriona Lucas.

The final day of the cycle will see us depart Shannon airport and make our way back to Waterford airport. Over the four days we will visit all four of the Irish Coast Guard helicopter bases.

The cycle not only wants to pay tribute to our fallen service personnel, but also to raise money for a number of charities, as chosen by the families of those lost and the by the organising committee. The charities are:

•Dunmore East First Responders

•Dogs for the Disabled

•Pieta House South East

•Aoibheann’s Pink Tie

•Cycle Against Suicide

The cycle will be passing through Tipperary on the 11th of September next and will be stopping at Ballykisteen Hotel, The Clonmel Park Hotel and Sean Kelly Sports Centre en route.