Nenagh's peer support group Aras Follain to host WRAP seminars

Aras Follain, the peer support group based in Tyone, Nenagh, will host two WRAP seminars over September and November.

The seminars will take place over four hours on four days in each month.

WRAP is a programme and workbook to help achieve and maintain wellbeing and gain more control over our lives and the way we feel. It helps identify what works, what triggers we have, and, importantly, the action plan to respond.

The seminars will run on Wednesday, September 12, 20, 27 and Tuesday, October 3, from 10am to 4pm. The November seminar will run on November 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 1pm to 5pm.

The cost €15, and includes WRAP red book and refreshments.

A second series of seminars for WRAP 2 will be held in October aimed at those who want to co-facilitate the Seminar 1 programme, who have a good understanding of WRAP, and are ready to share about how they use WRAP in their belief in recovery.

The seminars will run on October 17, 18, 20, 24 and 25. The cost is €450 without manual; €600 with manual.

Application form for WRAP S2 can be obtained from Theo@arasfollain.ie or by calling into the centre. Before attending the seminar, it is expected that you have at least completed one of the following prerequisites: Copeland Centre Correspondence Course, or completed the Seminar I seminar or workshop.