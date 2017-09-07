Artists French & Mottershead launch Shops Project for Cashel Arts Festival

A photographic project by UK artist duo French & Mottershead (Tate Modern, The Photographers Gallery), commissioned for Cashel Arts Festival 2017, will be launched next Saturday, 9th September, in The Chapter House, Cashel Cathedral.

The Shops Project asks owners, staff and customers of selected Cashel shops to become involved in making a series of photographs and a public exhibition investigating what we buy and who we buy it for. Previously, this work has taken place in towns and cities across the Europe, Brasil and China, and has been the subject of a publication and a major exhibition in Sheffield, UK.

For Cashel Arts Festival 2017 French & Mottershead worked with five local shops, each invited their customers to come along with the relative, friend or loved one ‘who’ the purchase was made for and posed together amid a large gathering for a group photoshoot. One of these events took place outside each participating shop.

The resulting photographs will be exhibited on the windows or walls of each shop from Saturday, 9th September, in the run up to and the duration of the festival [Thursday, 21st – Sunday, 24th September], and with a smaller edition remaining in place for permanent public view.

Artists French & Mottershead describe the project as a way of looking at society through the lens of local shops, and how the communities they form reflect the place and its people at that moment in time.

“It’s a way of creating moments of thoughtfulness and playful encounter intertwined into everyday life. We are excited to be working with fantastic Cashel shops that capture the difference and the individuality of the local, and inviting their staff and their customers to renegotiate their daily encounters. We hope the project will unpick some of the rich personal stories that underpin the choice of purchase, choices that are almost always those based on family ties, love and care.” – Andrew Mottershead, June 2017

Anne Marie O’Donnell, Chairperson of Cashel Arts Festival says: “French & Mottershead will offer Cashel an exciting opportunity to explore identity and our ties to Cashel and each other in a fun way”.

The 5 participating Cashel shops are:

Cashel Flowers

Davern’s (Clothes/Fashion)

Kujawiak (Polish Food Store)

Grogan’s (Ice Cream Parlour)

Martin O’Dwyers (Family Butcher)