Dromineer Literary Festival to attract top authors for 14th annual literary feast

Among the highlights of this year's Dromineer Literary Festival will be a special reading and discussion with local writer Andrew Tierney, author of The Doctor's Wife is Dead.

Mr Tierney, who published his account of a 19th century murder in Nenagh earlier this year to critical acclaim, will take part in an event organised for Nenagh Castle.

The 14th festival, which has attracted some of the biggest names in literature over the years, runs from October 6 to 8 in Dromineer as well as Nenagh Arts Centre and Nenagh Castle.

As a taster of what is to come, poet Mark Roper will read in the arts centre this Friday, September 8, at 8.30pm, when the full festival programme will be launched.

The festival has now an international reputation with entries to the 2017 writing competitions from Ireland, the UK, France, Canada, the USA, South America and Hong Kong.

“We are excited to have internationally-acclaimed poets Martina Evans, Martin Malone and Geraldine Mitchell reading at the Poetry Evening in Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, 6 October,” said festival chair Eleanor Hooker.

The event would be a must not only for poets and poetry readers, but would be a great introduction to the pleasure of poetry for those new to the art form, she said.

A key philosophy of the Dromineer Literary Festival is to celebrate the creativity of emerging writers, and this year, Dani Gill will open the event with a reading from her debut collection, After Love, said Ms Hooker.

The Meet the Authors event on Saturday, October 7, will include war photographer, journalist and short story writer Sándor Jászberényi; novelist and poet Martina Evans, and novelist and short story writer Alan McMonagle.

They will read and discuss their writing with Martin Doyle, Books Editor at the Irish Times.

“I am delighted that, with the support of its director, Ian Sansom, we have established an association between the festival and the Oscar Wilde Centre, Trinity College Dublin. Dr Sansom has put Arthur Seefahrt forward to join Amanda Bell and Edward O’Dwyer at The Launching Party, on Saturday afternoon in Lough Derg Yacht Club. Martina Evans will introduce the poetry of these three writers, two of whom, Amanda and Edward, have published new collections this year,” said the chairperson.

Award-winning writers Eileen Sheehan and John W Sexton are hosting the transition year writing workshops. They will introduce students to writing techniques as well as inspire and enthuse the participants towards future writing.

fiction workshop

On Saturday morning at Lough Derg Yacht Club, author Lisa Harding will facilitate a fiction workshop, and poet Martin Malone a poetry workshop

The winning short stories and poems will be announced at the awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon in Lough Derg Yacht Club.

On Sunday afternoon, Andrew Tierney will talk about his book, The Doctor’s Wife is Dead; a Victorian non-fiction drama set in his native north Tipperary during the famine. This event will take place in Nenagh Castle. The venue has no wheelchair access and patrons are urged to dress warmly.

The festival exhibition, Nurture: Before Their Wings Fold, is by artist Yvonne Hennessy. Yvonne’s art is concerned with representing connection, biology and nature through visual art. The exhibition will be available to view and the work is available for purchase in Lough Derg Yacht Club and at Nenagh Arts Centre throughout the festival weekend.

“Dromineer Literary Festival is for everyone, and your support is central to its success. We look forward to a weekend sharing our common love of the written, spoken and visual arts,” said Ms Hooker.