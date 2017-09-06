BREAKING: Tipperary has highest breath test discrepency

Tipperary Garda Division had the highest discrepency in breathalyser tests recorded on the garda Pulse system compared to the records from the Drager breathalyser devices, a new report has revealed.

In a report issued today it was revealed that the Tipperary division recorded the highest discrepency rate at 338%, compared to a national rate of 71%.

Almost 40,000 false breath tests were recorded by gardai in the Limerick garda division over an eight year period it is reported.



In a report published today, Assistant Commissioner Michael O'Sullivan found that 137,873 breath tests were conducted at MAT checkpoints in Limerick between June 7, 2009 and April 10, 2017.



However, figures collated from the Drager breathalyser devices supplied to gardai showed the actual number of breath tests carried out totalled 99,061.



This equates to a discrepancy of more than 38,800 or 39%. According the report, the national discrepancy rate was 71%



The highest discrepency was found in the Tipperary garda division (338%) while the lowest discrepency was identified in Wexford (18%).



Nationally, Assistant Commissioner O'Sullivan found 3,498,400 breath test were recorded on the garda Pulse system while the records from the Drager breathalyser devices showed 2,040,179 tests were carried out.



In a statement issued following the publication of the report, the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, said the figures are a concern



“I am greatly disturbed by findings that indicate that between 3% and 9% of the PULSE records relating to MAT/MIT checkpoints are estimated to have inflated breath tests,” he said.