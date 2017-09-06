Templemore Summer Star reading adventure

After one of the best Summers in years, the kids are back to school all too soon! Despair not, however as Templemore Library will ensure that their holiday adventure continues !

Thursday, September 14th sees the awarding of certificates and goodies to all the children who took part in our Summer Star reading challenge. We will be contacting the parents and guardians of all the lucky children, so make sure that you have handed in your Reading Card to the library.

The event will begin at 7pm, with queues forming long before that. There will be a special magic show, so now children, this is your chance - if you want anybody to disappear, make sure to bring them along! (We promise to bring them back before you go home.) – but you all know Denis tells a lot of ‘Tall Stories’, so be on your guard !!

See you all there for a night of fun!