Positive Ageing week in Tipperary

Age Action is calling on community groups in Tipperary to organise events around the county for Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week which takes place between Monday, 25th September and Sunday, 1st October.

Events already organised in Tipperary inlcude ‘The Games we used to play’ morning in Creative Cabin, Cashel and a series of classes on topics including healthy eating and exercise in Millbrae Nursing Home, Newport.

This is the 15th year of Positive Ageing Week and the theme for 2017 is ‘Back to the Future’ which focuses on getting all generations celebrating ageing in their local community.

Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy & Communications, Age Action said “Age Action’s mission is to make Ireland the best country in which to grow old and Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week is a hugely important part of that. We want to bring generations together in the community and celebrate all aspects of ageing. Last year over 550 events took place and this year our goal is to have 600 nationwide.

People can organise whatever they wish - from a coffee morning to a Grandparents Day at local schools to dancercise to cooking – whatever they think would engage all age groups in their community.

With Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week just three weeks away, we need communities to help us make this Week the best ever.

This year Bank of Ireland is the title sponsor for Positive Ageing Week.

Mick Ryan, County Manager with Bank of Ireland said “We are delighted to sponsor Positive Ageing Week as part of our ongoing partnership with Age Action.

Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week is a great opportunity for our team nationwide to support this fantastic initiative within their local community and host events promoting positive ageing.”

Events need to be registered by 5pm, Friday, 15th September, 2017.

For event ideas and information on how to register an event visit https://www.ageaction.ie/how-you-can-help/positive-ageing-week-2017-sponsored-bank-ireland, email paw@ageaction.ie or call 01 475 6989.