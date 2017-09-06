Tipperary Peace Award to be presented today

The 2016 Tipperary International Peace Award will be presented to the Syria Civil Defence White Helmets, represented by Mr. Nedal Izdden, at a ceremony today (Wednesday September 6th) at Ballykisteen Hotel, Tipperary at 12 mid-day.

The award is a testament to the enormous bravery and courage shown by the White Helmets who have saved more than 100,000 people, while upwards on 200 of the unarmed volunteers have lost their lives while saving others.

Representatives of the Government, Diplomatic Corps, Gardaí, Defence Forces, Irish Air Corp will be in attendance along with representatives of the Syrian Community in Ireland and the Irish Syria Solidarity Movement.

UNHCR Ireland, Irish Refugee Council, UNICEF, Front Line Defenders will all be represented at the ceremony. First responders from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Irish Coastguard, Dublin Fire Brigade, Irish Army and Civil Defence are also attending. A representative from Mayday Rescue Foundation, based in The Netherlands, will also be in attendance.

More on this story later.