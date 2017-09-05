Borrisoleigh sale: C&C confirm sale of Greenlawn site but say talk of Pallas Street sale is 'misleading'

Expressions of interest have been received for Pallas Street site, but no deal done yet.

C&C Gleeson, part of C&C Group plc, has tonight issued a statement to The Tipperary Star which confirms the sale of the Greenlawn site in Borrisoleigh to Shannon Transport Logistics. "The sale comprises of land, buildings and internal storage racking. As part of this transaction, C&C Gleeson will lease one of the buildings for continued use as its distribution depot," the statement says.

However, it goes on to stress that no sale has been agreed in relation to the Pallas Street site and says that suggestions otherwise are "misleading and inaccurate."

"The sale of the Greenlawn site is a standalone transaction. C&C Gleeson confirms that, while expressions of interest have been shown for its Pallas street site, any speculation that a sale has been agreed is misleading and inaccurate."

Deputy Michael Lowry had told The Tipperary Star that a consortium had been brought to C&C management with proposals to recommence the manufacturing of soft drinks and water. However, he stressed that the proposal was only at draft stage with ongoing consultations between the parties continuing - comments which tally with statement of C&C.

The comments had been expanded upon on social media, resulting in 'misleading and inaccurate' interpretation.