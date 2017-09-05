Tipperary Peace Prize presentation to 'White Helmets' will proceed, say organizers

The Tipperary International Peace Award organizers have confirmed that the 2016 Award presentation to the Syria Civil Defence White Helmets will proceed as planned tomorrow at 12 midday at Ballykisteen Hotel, Tipperary.

A spokesman for the Committee stated that the Syria Civil Defence White Helmets will be represented by Mr. Nedal Izdden.

The spokesman further stated that the "award is a testament to the enormous bravery and courage shown by the White Helmets who have saved more than 100,000 people, while upwards on 200 of the unarmed volunteers have lost their lives while saving others".

It has also been confirmed that representatives of the Government, Diplomatic Corps, Gardaí, Defence Forces and Irish Air Corp will be in attendance along with representatives of the Syrian Community in Ireland and the Irish Syria Solidarity Movement.

"UNHCR Ireland, Irish Refugee Council, UNICEF, Front Line Defenders will all be represented at the ceremony. First responders from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Irish Coastguard, Dublin Fire Brigade, Irish Army and Civil Defence are also attending. A representative from Mayday Rescue Foundation, based in The Netherlands, will also be in attendance", the spokesman said.

It is expected that there will be protests against the presentation of the Award to the 'White Helmets' following objections which have been voiced in recent weeks.