Jobs News: Borrisoleigh rejoicing as C&C plant sold and a second sale is in the pipeline

The village of Borrisoleigh, and North Tipperary in general, has received a much needed jobs boost with the news that the former Tipperary Water plants at Pallas Street and Greenlawn, recently owned by C&C, are set to be occupied by two separate businesses.

It is expected that up to 100 jobs could be created in the village to help replace the 120 lost with the closure of Gleesons some time ago.

And, Deputy Michael Lowry, who has been working extensively to secure alternative use of the two facilities, is delighted that finally the hard work and countless hours of behind the scenes negotiations have paid off with Shannon Transport STL Group and a consortium led by a Tipperary man set to take ownership of the facilities at a total cost of €7million.

The 28 acre Greenlawn site will be used by Shannon Transport and they are speaking with Irish Rail and Dublin Port with the view to transporting goods through Templemore Railway, onto Dublin Port and into Northern Ireland as well as other locations - a move which would reduce the carbon footprint by some 74%. Among their clients are Daigeo, Nestle, Kelloggs, Kerry Group, Johnson and Johnson, and Ornua (formerly the Irish Dairy Board).

The Pallas Street site, for which draft legal documents have been exchanged and agreement in principle reached, will see the manufacture of water and soft drinks once again, if, and when, the sale process concludes.

“This is very positive news for the area. I am delighted to have been involved from the start and to have introduced the consortium to C&C, who, I have to say, have been very proactive in this process,” Deputy Lowry said.

