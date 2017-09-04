Breaking: €3.15m upgrade in Thurles Stanwix Home in the pipeline

The Stanwix Home in Thurles will undergo a major refurbishment and extension works following the approval of a grant of €3.15 million.

“The Widow’s Home”, as it is affectionately known to the people of Thurles and surrounding areas, has been approved by Tipperary County Council and the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government for a grant of €3.15 million following proposals submitted by Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association CLG (“TLTHA”).

The proposal will see TLTHA take ownership of the property from The Stanwix Trust and provide 19 self-contained one-bedroomed apartments within the precinct of the property. The funding will provide for, subject to planning permission, the refurbishment of the existing bungalow type accommodation to provide 9 self-contained one-bedroomed apartments, the construction of an additional 10 one-bedroomed apartments on the site and the refurbishment of the two-storey (former Matron’s House) to provide a community facility for the residents which will also have a wider community benefit. The proposals will have regard to the protected nature of the property which is a listed building and the surrounding landscape.

The Stanwix Home dates from 1889 and since then has provided safe, secure and comfortable accommodation for elderly females in a supported environment under the governance of The Stanwix Trust. In more recent decades the Mercy Sisters, had been fulfilling the role of Matron through their ministry of providing support, care and assistance to the residents of the Stanwix Home. The Sisters have now retired from this ministry following 25 years of dedicated voluntary commitment. Without that excellent and essential support, the Stanwix Trust have had to give serious consideration to the future operation of the Stanwix Home.

In recent years, the property has begun to show signs of its 128 years with many of the 14 apartments now vacant. The property currently consists of 14 single storey apartments (originally 18) and a two-story property known as The Matron’s House. All units are now very sub-standard in terms of repair as well as modern residential accommodation standards. The announcement of the funding is therefore very timely as it will ensure that the property is refurbished to the highest possible standards and positioned to continue to provide supported sheltered housing for the next 100 years. It will also secure an architectural gem for future generations of Thurles people.

The very positive news has been welcomed by the Chairman of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District, Cllr Seamus Hanafin and by Deputy Michael Lowry, both of whom have lauded Thurles Lions Club for their initiative in taking on a very challenging project.

