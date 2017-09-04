Launch of Cashel Arts Festival brochure, Co. Tipperary

Cashel Arts Festival committee launched its 24-page brochure in the medieval surrounds of the Vicars Choral in the Rock of Cashel on Saturday, promising a feast of culture to suit every taste.

Chairperson Anne Marie O'Donnell said it is important “that we celebrate the richness of art, crafts, music and theatre that add light to out lives and homes.”

'Home' forms one of the central themes of the Festival this year. “In keeping with this theme around our fluid sense of identity, our programme includes many artists whose work deals with the ever changing sense of longing and belonging.”

The festival opens on Thursday, September 21st, at the Rock of Cashel.

The headline music act is Steve & Joe Wall of the 'The Stunning' and 'The Walls'. The headline guest speaker is the much anticipated and renowned journalist and author Robert Fisk.

Meanwhile, the visual arts programme this year is working around the themes of home, community, and belonging.

“These themes are also visible in Manchán Magan's Irish language project, the work of Marie O'Driscoll and Pat Looby,” says Ms. O'Donnell. “Coda carry on the tradition of ballad singing, operating as a living link to Ireland's oral traditions.”

Ms. O'Donnell thanked all the sponsors, “without whom this festival would not be possible. Their generosity ensures that Cashel remains, as it has always been, a centre of culture. I would like to thank the people of Cashel and surrounding areas who continue to support us.”

Some workshops are very limited, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment. Booking for workshops opened at 9am on Saturday last, (September 2nd) and close by 9pm on Wednesday (September 20th).

Please see www.cashelartsfest.com for festival tent opening hours. Events at the Rock of Cashel are strictly by ticket only.

A copy of the brochure can be obtained from local shops and Cashel Tourist Office.