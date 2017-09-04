Tipperary healthcare company increases Clonmel investment with new €2m warehouse facility

In the presence of Mayor of Clonmel Borough District, Cllr Catherine Carey, Clonmel Healthcare, popular consumer health company, has announced the completion of the construction of a brand new 2 million euro warehouse facility in Clonmel.

The 1,800 square metre build, which officially opened its doors on Monday 4th September will see the consolidation of storage and distribution of pharmaceutical and specialised medical products supplied to pharmacists and medical professionals across Ireland.

The construction involved an extensive renovation and extension of Clonmel Healthcare’s existing facility. Previously, the warehouse capacity was a mere 300 pallets, yet was responsible for moving out 10 million packs of prescription drugs and over the counter products annually – one of the largest distribution of pharmaceutical products in Ireland.

With the opening of the new, larger facility, which is located on Waterford Road, Clonmel Healthcare expect to store 2,400 pallets of products at any one time which is ; a huge increase on last year, ensuring a much more efficient storage and distribution process.

Jim Hanlon, CEO Clonmel Healthcare said of the new warehouse, “The consumer demand for Clonmel Healthcare products has been steadily increasing year on year, so it was time we invested in the re-sizing of our facility, in addition to our sales office in Dublin, in order to meet increased increased customer demands.”

“With their HQ already based in Clonmel, we are thoroughly delighted to see yet an additional investment from Clonmel Healthcare who are committing themselves to our vibrant, commercial hub in a positive way,” commented Clonmel Borough Mayor, Cllr. Catherine Carey.

The construction and renovation was completed by builders Tom O’Brien Construction in Waterford and Morrissey Construction in Clonmel. Colm McCarthy of PFGI Engineering led the design and architecture. The entire process saw the investment of €2 million and took 10 months to complete.