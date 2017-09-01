Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for Tipperary

Met Eireann have issued a rainfall warning for 14 counties, including Tipperary, this weekend.



It comes just one week after a bout of torrential rain caused devastating flooding in parts of the north west.



The alert comes into force at 3pm on Saturday and is in place until 6am on Sunday.



The following counties are affected: Tipperary Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford.

Met Eireann said: "Heavy rain will develop in the west on Saturday afternoon and will spread eastwards during the evening and continue for a time overnight."



Today is set to be a more pleasant day with sunshine forecast for most.

In a post on their website, Met Eireann wrote: "Fog this morning will clear to give a dry, fine day with light breezes.



"The morning will be sunny then cloud will build up a little with possibly isolated light showers occurring. After a cool start temperatures will rise to a pleasant 15C to 19C."

Tomorrow will see a bit of a change, with rain moving in from the Atlantic.

A forecaster said: "Rain will move in from the Atlantic into the southwest during the late morning and then extend across Munster and Connacht during the afternoon.



"The rain will turn heavy and persistent and continue here for much of the evening. It will cloud over across Leinster and Ulster during the afternoon and rain will develop here during the evening.



"It'll become windy during the day with fresh to strong south to southeast winds developing and highest temperatures of 15C to 18C. It'll become humid and hill and coastal fog will develop too with poor visibility."

Sunday is set to be very mild with temperatures of 22C.

A weather expert said: "It'll be a cloudy, humid day with patches of rain, drizzle and fog. Some hazy sunshine breaking through and highest temperatures a very mild at 17C to 22C in light southwesterly winds.

"It will turn a little fresher and less humid Sunday night with clear spells developing but still mild with temperatures falling no lower than 13C or 14C."