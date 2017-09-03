Independents opposed to Ardfinnan bridge plans

Independent public representatives Mattie McGrath TD, Councillors Martin Lonergan and Richie Molloy have slammed Tipperary County Councils decision to proceed and lodge a Planning Application with An Bord Pleanála for Ardfinnan Bridge.

The application will include the construction of sensored traffic lights and the installation of a footpath on the carriageway of the bridge despite major opposition locally and in the surrounding hinterlands.

The confirmation came after Officials from Tipperary County Council met Clonmel Area Councillors and Oireachtas Members in Clonmel this afternoon.

While the three Public Reps acknowledged the fact that repairing the bridge was extremely necessary and should be carried out as soon as possible, they had called on the CEO, Joe MacGrath and Director of Services for Roads and Transportation, Marcus O’Connor to stall the placing of a permanent footpath and traffic lights on the bridge until alternative funding could be sourced for either a cantilever/independent style pedestrian crossing however, this would not be facilitated or even considered.

They were also extremely critical of the County Councils lack of consultation with the public and their attitude in what has been a battle over almost two years.

Even though the County Council had been asked that the Press and representatives from Ardfinnan Community Council be allowed attend this week's briefing, this was rejected out of hand.

The three Public Representatives said that this was an affront to local democracy and to the people of Ardfinnan.