Cllr Michael Smith gets approval for voucher card loyalty scheme in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary 

Roscrea town has secured a new loyalty scheme following a deputation to Minister Sean Canney who is responsible for Office of Public Works sites throughout the Country.

The pilot scheme allows members of the public free entry to the Damer House when they spend €15 in the participating retail outlet.

Local Cllr. Michael Smith who organised meeting with OPW Officials was delighted to see the town included.

“I welcome this new initiative for 2018 and 2019 and hope people will avail of the scheme, it has a proved track record of success as can be seen with numbers visiting the Rock of Cashel site.

“ I want to acknowledge the time and consideration the Minister gave to our proposal and look forward to other initiatives to attract tourism into our town”.

Chamber President Seamus Browne who also was part of the deputation welcomed the news.

“The Scheme will operate through a Voucher Card System and we want to see people visit our local sops and subsequently get free admission into Damer House. As a heritage town, the Chamber is committed to forging links with the OPW to progress schemes to encourage people to visit Roscrea”.

The Office of Public Works in conjunction with Tipperary County Council, Roscrea Chamber of Commerce will officially launch this scheme early next year as Roscrea Town joins Cashel as the two sites in Tipperary to provide this scheme.