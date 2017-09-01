Our Lady's Cashel Hospital, in Co. Tipperary, 'remains in darkness' despite waiting lists – Cllr Wood 

With record numbers of patients on trolleys at South Tipperary General Hospital for the first seven months of 2017, in excess of 3,000, and no solution in sight, there is increasing concern as to what the winter months will hold for patients, staff and families, says Cllr Tom Wood.

“Meanwhile Our Lady's in Cashel, a hospital in pristine condition, remains in darkness with not a single bed in use. HSE staff in this region are adamant that there will be no beds there and at a Forum meeting earlier this year I was told, 'there will never be a bed or a patient at Our Lady's in Cashel'.

“I expect these are the same HSE staff advising you on the best way to deal with the crisis at South Tipperary General Hospital. You visited Cashel and experienced first hand the conditions there after a major refurbishment costing in excess of thirteen million euro and I presume you were concerned as to why it was so under-utilised.

“Now is the opportunity to get to grips with the situation and ensure that step down beds are made available there to relieve the pressure on South Tipperary General in Clonmel, only twenty minutes down the road. It would be seen as a common sense approach and would be widely welcomed.”