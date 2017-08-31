Master Chef Kevin Dundon to give Cookery Demonstration in Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Cashel Playground Development in conjunction with Zero Waste Cashel and Tipperary County Council are delighted to present an evening with renowned Chef Kevin Dundon.

Tickets are €20 and are available from committee members, Zero Waste Cashel Offices, 67 Main Street, Cashel.

Kevin Dundon will be giving tips, advice and delicious recipes on the night, all in support of the #StopFoodWaste campaign. Spot Prizes and a Raffle on the night, Friday, November 17th next.

All proceeds will be going directly to the Cashel Playground Development fund. Please support this great event. This cookery demonstration promises to be a great night with a Prosecco reception at 7pm prior to the main event at 8pm.