Tipperary commuters prefer private cars to public transport - CSO

Tipperary’s commuters are more dependent on private vehicles to get to work than the national average, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

In April 2016, 43,630 people living and working in County Tipperary (75.4%) travelled to work by car, compared to 65.6% of commuters nationally. While 9.3% of working commuters nationally used public transport, just 1.3% of those in Tipperary did so. A further 0.9% cycled, while 8.7% walked.

Travel times are also increasing: commuting times rose in every county and the national average commuting time in April 2016 was 28.2 minutes, up from 26.6 minutes in 2011. Commuters in Tipperary had an average travel time of 25.6 minutes, compared to 23.6 minutes in 2011. Just under one in three Tipperary commuters (32.8%) were travelling for less than 15 minutes, compared to 35.6% in Census 2011.

Nationally, 22.9% of commuters had a commute of under 15 minutes. In April 2016, 9.6% of commuters in the county spent an hour or more travelling compared to 7.7% in 2011, while 3.4% had a commute of over 90 minutes, as against 2.7% five years previously.

In relation to commuting into and out of Co. Tipperary, there were 38,021 Tipperary residents working in the county, while 6,960 people commuted into the county for work. A further 12,251 people commuted to work outside the county, giving a net loss of 5,291 in the working population.

Among primary school children, 68.3% travelled to school by car, while 14.9% (2,794) walked. The percentage travelling by bus fell to 11.8% from 13.6% in 2011, while 0.5% of students cycled to school. The number of secondary school children walking to school fell by 134 to 1,948, accounting for 15.5% of secondary students, while 53.0% went to school by car, compared to 49.6% in 2011. Almost three in 10 (28.4%) travelled by bus, while 0.4% cycled to school.

The full report is available on the CSO website at www.cso.ie/en/census/