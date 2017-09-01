Minister 'Boxer' Moran to visit Nenagh to look at re-igniting stalled Phase 2 of castle development

The Minister for the OPW, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, has committed to visiting Nenagh to look at rebooting Phase 2 of the original plans for Nenagh Castle, Cllr Hughie McGrath has revealed.

Cllr McGrath said that Minister Moran had contacted him directly with a view to agreeing a date for his visit.

“I am hoping he will look favourably on our vision for the castle as he is familiar with the benefits such a development brings to a town because of the tourism significance the castle quarter has for his home town of Athone,” said Cllr McGrath.

Under the original plan for Nenagh Castle, two buildings were to be knocked on Pearse Street to form a walkway that would give a vista on the historic building from MacDonagh Street.

There were also plans for a link between Nenagh Arts Centre and the castle field as well as an opportunity for retail premises and the development of the original entrance to the castle from Bachelor's Walk.

However, because of the time lapse, the original plans for Phase 2 may now need to be modified and could be subject to another Part 8 public consultation process.

Nenagh Castle has experienced record number of local, national and international visitors this year, according to local guide Kevin Whelan.

Nenagh Municipal District Council is in the process of finalising plans to develop Gills Garden which joins the castle field.