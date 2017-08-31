Tipperary death: Helene Pauline Cairns, mother of former Ormond Hunt Master of the Hounds

The death has occured of Helene Pauline Cairns (nee White).

Ms Cairns was mother of Jeremy Cairns, the former Master of the Hounds with Ormond Hunt.

Ms Cairns died peacefully aged 93 years in Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh, on August 29, 2017.

She was the wife of the late Lt Col Neville Cairns.

Ms Cairns, Nenagh, was formerly of Alderton House, New Ross, County Wexford.

She is survived by her sons Jeremy and Patrick, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Her funeral service will take place in Whitechurch Church, New Ross, County Wexford, this Saturday, September 2, at 2pm, with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard.