Roscrea Comhaltas All Ireland Winners

Wow! What a journey! Congratulations to all members of Roscrea Comhaltas who competed in The All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil Ennis.

The branch is delighted to announce the following All Ireland winners:

*Darragh Carey Kennedy - O18 All Ireland Champion in Mandolin.

*William Holmes - 2nd in Mouth Organ.

*Colm Brussels, part of the Cill Shléibhte/Tulach Sheasta senior grúpa ceoil placed 3rd.

*Ann Callanan dancers had great success placing in many competitions including 8 hand and 4 hand senior céilí teams placing 2nd.

*Kelly Feehan, part of Ballyboy 15-18, 4 hand céilí team placed 3rd.

Huge congratulations to their All Ireland Champions in the 4 hand céilí dance!! (Leona Bowe, Daniella Bowe, Aoife Gilligan and Maggie Mulrooney).

A fantastic achievement by a brilliant group of girls representing Roscrea CCÉ!

Last but not least, congratulations to our U-18 miscellaneous marching band placed 3rd and also won best newcomer in their first ever time competing in the All Ireland Finals.

With members ranging from ages 4 to 16, this is a huge achievement. Not only were they first to compete but they had the added pressure of playing outdoors in torrential rain!

This group of fantastic musicians only formed a few months ago, they showed tremendous dedication learning the tunes and sequences which ensured their success at county, provincial and All Ireland level.

Encouraging them every step of the way was their mentors, Carol Thompson, Bríd Barry, Suzanne Costello and Pat Flannagan. Without them, none of this would have been possible.

A special mention must go to our on-site hairdresser, Siobhan Guidera, who never seems fazed by plaiting over thirty heads of hair.

Also, to the parents who are there every step of the way to support the them all... thank you all!

Roscrea Comhaltas are extremely proud of each and every member.