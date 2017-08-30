Breaking: Renowned Anner Hotel in Thurles has been sold

The Tipperary Star can confirm that in the past week the owners of the 95 Bedroom 4 Star Anner Hotel, Michael, PJ and Seamus Maher have agreed to sell the business to a new investor. The Mahers decided to accept an offer for the Hotel from an investor introduced by Savills Estate Agents Dublin. They were satisfied that the new prospective owners would be well positioned to ensure that the Hotel would continue with it’s remarkable recent revival and success. Terms have been agreed with Davy Real Estate, Dublin on behalf of Strategic Capital Investment Fund plc. The fund is owned by Austrian investor Thomas Roeggla and is his 8th Irish hotel acquisition in recent years. The price and terms are not being disclosed.

This Hotel group owns several high calibre and prestigious hotels in Ireland, such as The Aghadoe Heights in Killarney, Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Resort in Carlow, The Farnham Estate, Spa and Golf resort in Cavan, The Fitzwilton Hotel in Waterford City, Cavan Crystal Hotel in Cavan, Diamond Coast Hotel in Sligo and Metro Hotel Dublin Airport.

The Maher brothers have indicated that they are delighted to see the Hotel passing to such high quality owners. When contacted by this newspaper, PJ Maher on behalf of the 3 brothers stated:

“We had to give the matter alot of thought, we are delighted to have been part of this fine Hotel’s remarkable revival since we purchased it in April 2014, and we were blessed with the wonderful team of management and staff that have now been built up in the hotel. We are also hugely grateful for the great support and positive reaction from the local people of Thurles and surrounding areas, their support and business has been a huge part of the Hotel’s success to date.

We feel we have done our work here and have brought it to a very strong position and are pleased to hand it over to such a prestigious group of Irish Hotels which will ensure that it’s future is secure. The hotel industry is a competitive one and being part of such a group will give the hotel a major new advantage and we expect it will drive the hotel onwards and upwards to continue securing itself as one of the finest hotels in the region. The excellent Management team and staff will all remain and the high standards will be maintained and developed. It will continue to be one of the Town’s biggest employers with over 100 staff who’s futures are secure”



The reception area of The Anner Hotel.

The Mahers, who are from a property development and legal background, had completely refurbished and upgraded the hotel since they acquired it in 2014 and have confirmed they will continue with new further property related projects after this. The 3 Mahers have stated that they have greatly enjoyed the challenge of reviving the fortunes of this long established and great hotel which is such a part of the fabric of the Town. The handover is expected to occur in the next month or two and the brothers have informed this paper that: “business will continue without interruption and as usual, and this fine hotel will continue to play it’s important role in the Town, socially and economically, and we wish the new owners continued success and thank most sincerely the excellent team of Staff and Management with whom it has been a pleasure to work with, and finally to thank the people of Thurles and far and wide who have supported us so well during our time here”

On behalf of the new owners, Eimear Fox of Davy Real Estate stated “We are delighted to have agreed terms to acquire this fine hotel. The purchase of the Anner Hotel marks the beginning of a new chapter for the hotel and we look forward to continuing to provide the excellent standards of service the Anner has built a reputation for. We will work with management and staff to continue the excellent work the Mahers have undertaken to transform the Anner Hotel into the iconic 4-star hotel it is today.”