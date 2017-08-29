Mountain Rescue call out to Galtmore

South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA) were called out by Gardai at 2.15pm on Sunday last (August 27) to assist an injured female walker on Galtymore. Helicopter evacuation was not possible due to low cloud. Team members carried the casualty by stretcher off the mountain to a waiting Land Rover. The casualty was then transported by Land Rover to the trail head. The injured walker was treated by the SEMRA team doctors and HSE Ambulance Crew. Thanks for the cooperation of all agencies involved. The team was stood down at 7.20pm.

The team comprises approximately 45 members.The team is based in the major population centres of the South East of Ireland, including Carlow, Clonmel, Dungarvan, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford. The team has a base in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary which is central to the geographical response area.

In the case of emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for Mountain Rescue. Mountain rescue is a free service.