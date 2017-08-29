Merger of Cahir boys & girls schools

Plans are in train to demolish an existing school in Cahir, with the view of rebuilding it to house a co-educational school.

The Minister for Education and Skills has lodged plans with Tipperary County Council to demolish the existing single storey our Lady of Mercy Girls Primary School in the Convent Road, Cahir. “The entire development (will) facilitate the amalgamation of the existing Girls Primary School and Cahir Boys National School,” states the application.

The plans consist of the demolition of the existing single storey our Lady of Mercy Girls Primary School, General Purpose Room and Classroom Annex building, together with the demolition of three existing single storey prefabricated buildings, along with the construction of a new part single storey, part two -storey 16 classroom primary school.

The new building will incorporate an integrated twoclassroom special needs unit, a general purpose room and all associated support accommodation, together with all associated site development, including new pedestrian and vehicle access gates at the Convent Road, together with new on-site car parking and set down, including coach and minibus parking, external paths, pavements, play areas, two hardcourts, a new overground gas storage tank and enclosure, the diversion and undergrounding of existing overhead electrical cables, new underground rain water harvesting and rain water attenuation tanks a new underground sewerage pumping station, new site and boundary fencing and gates, together with all associated new overground and underground site works and services.

The plans were lodged on August 16th, and submissions can be made by September 19th next. A case decision is due on or before October 10th next.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School in Cahir.