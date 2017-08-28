Tipperary people affected by cancer invited to attend Irish Cancer Society's free conference

The Irish Cancer Society is inviting anyone affected by cancer in Tipperary to its annual free conference for cancer survivors and their families entitled Living Well with Cancer, which will take place during Cancer Week 2017.

The conference takes place in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on the 29th and 30th of September.

The two-day event will see up to 800 cancer patients, survivors and their supporters travelling to Dublin from all over Ireland to attend the conference

For the first time, as part of the overall conference, the Society will also offer a dedicated seminar aimed exclusively at those who have secondary or metastatic cancer called Living with Secondary Cancer – What Happens Now That It’s Back?

This tailor-made programme will address the specific psychological and quality of life needs of those with secondary cancer as well as offering an update on treatments and an overview of clinical trials.

“Receiving a secondary cancer diagnosis is a very different experience from a primary diagnosis and the needs of those people are very different.

“People with secondary cancer can often feel isolated and alone.

“That is why the society is pleased to offer a separate, dedicated seminar exclusively for those with a diagnosis of secondary cancer.

“This programme will offer information and support, and an opportunity to meet with others who have had similar experiences,” said Donal Buggy, head of advocacy.

The two-day programme includes practical information on treatment advances, dealing with fatigue, exercise and diet as well as dealing with the emotional and psychological effects of cancer.

For more information or to register to attend go to www.cancer.ie/livingwell2017 or call the Irish Cancer Society on 01-2310500.