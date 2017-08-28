Roscrea Credit Union Cash Draw Summer 2017

The much anticipated Roscrea Credit Union Summer Cash Draw took place recently.

M.C for the evening was the Manager of Roscrea Credit Union, Brian King.

Brian thanked all those in attendance for their support of the draw and their support for Roscrea credit union.

Thanks to Mary Crean and Rosaleen Ryan in particular for all their help with the draw. Brian also thanked the Chairman of the Credit Union, Sean Hogan who makes time for each draw and local photographer P.J Wright who also attends each draw. ”Owing to new procedures and ways of administrating the draw this was the first draw we have had in 2017,” said Brian. “All members would have received notice that the cash draw entry can no longer be funded from a member’s share account. For this draw and all future draws Brian reminded everyone that funding must come from a member’s current or growth account.

Now that the draw has been restructured Brian took the opportunity at the cash draw to ask participants to please remind all members that they encounter that the minimum requirement for entry into our draw is for members to have at least €5 in their share account and at least €10 in their credit union ‘current’ or ‘growth’ account every quarter. Brian said that the draw is self-funding which means the more members that are part of the draw, then the greater the overall prize fund will be. Over the years Brian said that over €1,000,000 has been won by credit union members in cash prizes. Brian said that at all draws he and credit union personnel encourage the lucky winners that intend spending some of their prize money to please do so locally as Roscrea is a town very dependent upon the sme sector. Brian said that all support is greatly appreciated by local businesses that have no doubt benefited considerably from member winnings over the years.

The winner of the night’s grand prize of €7,000.00 was Martin Daly from Ballybrophy. Congratulations to Martin and all the other winners on the night including Hilary Bevans (€3000), Theresa Dooley Egan (€2000) Sarah Hoolan (€1500) and Linda Treacy (€1000). A big thank you to Adam who helped Linda draw her ticket and to Marcella who was on hand to draw Martin’s lucky ticket. Brian King congratulated all the winners and thanked Ena MacMahon, Gemma Loughnane from the Credit Unions Board Oversight Committee, Sean Hogan (Chairman) and John Hanamy (Director) for overseeing the draw for the participants. Brian also thanked Eoin Shanahan (Volunteer) for all his efforts and concluded by announcing that the credit union was in the process of launching a very competitive education loan which he encouraged all those gathered to promote on behalf of their locally owned credit union. Traditionally the cash draw has taken place every quarter. The draw costs just €10.00 per quarter and represents great value and great odds when compared with many other draws. To enter, you must be a member of the credit union but new members are of course always welcome at Roscrea Credit Union. To help ensure that you are part of the draw every quarter we recommend that you avail of Roscrea Credit Union’s direct debit service. This is only a recommendation and not a mandatory requirement. New members are always welcome and further details are available at www.roscreacu.ie