Child Welfare & Protection in Spafield

Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating a Child Welfare & Protection in Sport Basic Awareness training. The course is aimed at sports leaders, children’s officers, parents or anyone working with young people in sport.

A central goal for all those involved in sport for young people is to provide a safe, positive and nurturing environment where children can develop and enhance their physical and social skills. Promoting a child-centred environment should go hand in hand with identifying and eliminating practices that impact negatively on safe and enjoyable participation in sport for young people.

The September workshop will be delivered by Sport Ireland tutors on:

Monday September 11th 2017 Spafield Family Resource Centre Cashel at 6 pm. The training will enable Children’s Officers/Sports Leaders to:

*Implement best practice in protecting the welfare of participants

*Create a child-centred environment within the sports club

*List categories of abuse and some indicators associated with abuse

*Make an appropriate response to a disclosure

*Make a report to designated officer or appropriate Statutory Authorities.

Prior registration with Tipperary Sports Partnership is necessary, please contact us for a registration form. A nominal fee of €15 is required to secure your place. Please book early as places are limited on the workshop. A Certificate of Attendance will be awarded on completion of the course.

For registration or further information on a course near you, please contact TSP Clonmel office (052-6187080) or TSP Nenagh office (067-44888).