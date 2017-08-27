Dennymore Solar Farm Concern Group appeal plans to An Bord Pleanála

A major green energy project planned for near Roscrea, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a local action group.

Applicant 1GP Solar was granted planning permission on July 17 for the development of a 58.11 hectare Solar PV Farm, at Leonards Bog, The Sheehys, Derrymore, Roscrea.

The proposed solar farm would consist of the installation of a 30-year operation and subsequent decommissioning of a series of ground mounted solar photovoltaic PV panels, mounted on steel support structures 3m in height, together with a single storey ESB control room, 25 electrical transformation enclosures, underground cabling, CCTV poles and cameras, deer type security fencing, wooden fence along part of the M7 Motorway, wooden fences placed along the western site boundary, site entrance and access roads, including landscaping along the western and south eastern site boundaries, and other associated development works, for the purpose of generating renewable energy electricity.

The proposed solar farm will have a capacity of 25MW. The initial plans were lodged with the Council on October 10th, 2016.

Submissions were received from Inland Fisheries Ireland, the Environmental Health Service, Robert and Peter Roe, Liam & Josephine Cahill, Seamus & Francis Murphy, Co. Councillor Michael Smith (FF), Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and the Commission for Energy Regulation.

Further information was sought, and received on May 25th.

A group called the Dennymore Solar Farm Concern Group lodged an appeal against Tipperary Co. Council’s decision on August 18th, and a decision by An Bord Pleanála is due on or before December 18th next.