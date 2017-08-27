Cllr Seamus Morris seeks traffic calming at Sallygrove estate in Nenagh

Tipperary County Council has been urged to look at traffic calming in a Nenagh housing estate due to the high number of motorists using it as a rat-run.

The call was made by Cllr Seamus Morris, who told Nenagh MDC that the junction between Old Birr Road and the Borrisokane Road had become so busy cars were using Sallygrove as a short cut.

“I don't blame them, the road is too narrow,” he said, asking if the council could look at aquiring buildings to widen the junction.

He was supported by Cllr John Carroll who described what was happening in Sallygrove as “horrendous”

District manager Marcus O'Connor agreed the junction was getting busier and that traffic calming was justified in Sallygrove.

Meanwhile, the council is due to hold another meeting on the proposed Nenagh Traffic Management Plan in October.

The plan will see a circular route being developed around Mitchell Street, Emmet Place, Kickham Street and Pearse Street and the possible elimination of traffic lights at Market Cross.

Cllr Hughie McGrath has asked that the plan be extended to cover as far as Pound Street and William Street.

He welcomed the decision to go ahead with plans to demolish two buildings at Emmett Place and to widen the roadway.

“It is my feeling that most people agree the buildings should be knocked,” said district manager Mr O'Connor.

Cllr McGrath has also welcomed the decision by Arrabawn Co-op to remove the concrete blocks from in front of the derelict Railway Bar and to erect chain fencing instead to prevent cars being parked outside the premises.