Tipperary cancer patients to benefit as Mid-West cancer services receive funding boost

A fundraising initiative by a Limerick company will help Tipperary cancer patients using facilities at University Hospital Limerick.

A total of €32,500 was raised in aid of the Mid-West Cancer Foundation by staff at Cook Medical when they hosted The KUBE charity event.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to help local cancer sufferers.

“The Cook Medical team is extremely proud to make this donation. Knowing we are making a difference to help local cancer patients and their families is very important to us as a team,” said Angela Moloney, finance director at Cook Medical. “Through this donation and our everyday work, we’re delighted to do what we can to support the Mid-West Cancer Foundation.”

The founder of the charity Prof Rajnish Gupta, consultant medical oncologist and regional director of cancer services at UHL, said: “On behalf of the board of the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation, I would like to thank all of the staff and especially the organising committee of the Kube event.

“The foundation, which is your local cancer charity, will ensure that these funds are used to enhance the care for patients attending the cancer centre at UHL.”

The Mid-West Foundation provides an exceptional service for local cancer patients. They undertake outstanding work in caring for patients through an information and support centre.

Furthermore, the Foundation conducts research in the area of cancer and cancer treatment, and also funds the local oncology ward.