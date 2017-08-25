Father and 11 year old son injured in farm accident

Inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority are due to attend the scene in Shinrone this morning where a man and his 11 year old son were injured in a farm accident.

The man is in a critical condition in hospital following the accident and his son's injuries are described as non life threatening.



It’s understood the 47 year old man and his son fell from a teleporter at their farm at a quarter to 4 yesterday afternoon.



The man was airlifted to Tallaght hospital before being transferred to Beaumont hospital where it’s understood he remains in a critical condition.



His 11-year-old son was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.



