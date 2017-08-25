Father and 11 year old son injured in farm accident
Health and Safety Authority Inspectors are expected on the scene this morning
Inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority are due to attend the scene in Shinrone this morning where a man and his 11 year old son were injured in a farm accident.
The man is in a critical condition in hospital following the accident and his son's injuries are described as non life threatening.
It’s understood the 47 year old man and his son fell from a teleporter at their farm at a quarter to 4 yesterday afternoon.
The man was airlifted to Tallaght hospital before being transferred to Beaumont hospital where it’s understood he remains in a critical condition.
His 11-year-old son was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.
