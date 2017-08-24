Newport hosts public consultation on proposed town park and play area

Tipperary County Council will hold a public consultation meeting this Thursday, August 24, on plans for Newport's playground and town park.

The council has engaged Nicholas de Jong Associates as consultants to oversee proposals for the provision of a town park, incorporating a playground, in Newport.

The council has already purchased a site for the park beside Mulkear View housing estate.

An initial design has been prepared and the public is being invited to view this design and have your say on what you would like to see included in such a facility.

The meeting will be held in Newport Community Centre, at 7pm and Nicholas de Jong will provide a presentation outlining the proposals.

He will be available to discuss ideas and answer any questions.