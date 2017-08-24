Nenagh councillors reluctantly agree to €14m Latteragh road realignment plans

Nenagh councillors have reluctantly agreed to accept Tipperary County Council's plans for road realignment at Latteragh bends on the Thurles road.

The councillors rejected the manager's report on the prposal at their municipal district meeting in Ballina in July, where it was agreed that a special meeting would be held in August following further consultations with local landowners and businesses.

The council and consultants came in for criticism at the meeting this Thursday, August 24, over what councillors claimed was a continuing lack of consultation.

However, councillors were told that the council and consultants met those involved on August 17 when a number of amendments to the plan were put to them.

Among the changes to the original €14m proposal is the lifting of a weight restriction on the L2258, giving access for lorries belonging to local business Kellys of Fantane to their quarry.

The junction as far as the bridge on that minor road will be improved but the bridge will remain as is because improvements were not part of the original proposal.

An underpass will be built to allow one landowner move cattle and sheep from one side of the road to the other.

The council also agreed that the contractors will maintain the grass verge for two years, after which it will revert to council control.

Drains on one landowner's property will be moved and an interceptor installed.

The council also agreed to relocate the local post box, subject to agreement by An Post.

The changes were accepted following a motion from Cllr Mattie Ryan, seconded by Cllr Michael O'Meara, that the council will engage further with those affected by the work.

Nenagh MDC Cathaoirleach Cllr John Carroll stated that there was a need for further engagement throughout the process with stakeholders.

“There are still challenges, but we want to get it right. It is an important piece of infrastructure,” he said.

The plan would have been accepted by the council this Sunday even if no agreement was reached on alterations, leading both Cllr Seamus Morris and Cllr Ger Darcy to say they felt like a gun was being put to their heads.

“I am not happy. It is a flawed process,” said Cllr Morris. “There are still issues that need to be resolved.”

Cllr Morris felt he had “lost control” of any decision because the plan would be deemed accepted on Sunday.

While Cllr Darcy also had issues with the process, he said he didn't want to delay the work because “we don't know the hour nor the day when that road will fall into the river”.

Agreement was reached only after the council went into private session behind closed doors for over one hour.