Tipperary Gardaí lead sting operation to arrest four men concerning burglaries & thefts in the South East 

Gardaí from Tipperary have led a sting operation to tackle organised crime, combatting thefts and burglaries in the county and South East region.

As part of an ongoing investigation into burglaries and thefts in the Tipperary and South Eastern Region, Gardaí from Tipperary, assisted by Gardaí from Carlow and the DMR Armed support Region carried out a number of searches in the Dublin area, yesterday morning (August 23).

The searches were carried out in the Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Pearse Street areas of Dublin. Four males were arrested and detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended at Roscrea, Thurles, Nenagh and Carlow Garda stations.

During the course of the searches, Gardaí recovered a large quantity of stolen property including a trailer, power tools and other assorted items.

Three of the males are expected to appear before Naas District Court at 10.30am this morning, (Thursday 24th August).