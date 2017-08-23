Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club tractor & car rally, near Thurles. Co. Tipperary

Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club braved the elements on Sunday (August 20) to host their 17th annual Vintage Rally in Clonoulty Village.

This year, organisers undertook a spectacular display of David Brown tractors, with 75 tractors being used to spell out the name in a field.

A spokesperson for the Club, Billy Maher, commented: “Well we had a pretty dramatic weekend weather wise here at the Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Rally. However the great spirit of the club and all its supporters carried the day. Well done to the committee and all the helpers. To everyone who exhibited at the show, the Emergency Services, the vintage car and tractor/machinery displays, stall holders, the David Brown people and the marvellous caterers for the lovely food provided, well done and thanks to everyone.”

This is the first time the David Brown tractor got the recognition it truly deserves. The David Brown is a very popular tractor within the local agricultural community, and organisers had extended a special welcome to all David Brown owners in locally and nationally to join in.

David Brown’s involvement in farm machinery began in 1936 when the company, then a subsidiary of the local family firm David Brown and Sons (Huddersfield) Ltd., collaborated with Harry Ferguson in the manufacture of the legendary Ferguson-Brown Tractor.

Built initially in the corner of the David Brown gear factory, the Ferguson-Brown model was the world’s first production tractor to be equipped with hydraulic lift and converging 3-point linkage; a revolutionary concept which soon became a fundamental part of farm tractor design the world over.

The annual Clonoulty Vintage Club Rally also featured onsite catering and toilet facilities, the usual sideshows and stalls, pets corner, sheaf throwing, bicycle obstacle course, 'guess the weight of the bullock', bouncy castle, and shows to cater for all tastes and needs. Mo Chara Animal rescue held a dog show.

The threshing is always a great favourite with the crowd and John Leamy’s, Dualla Allan Bros 1925 Threshing Mill were at full throttle powered by TJ Donnelly’s Clonoulty David Brown 950 Implematic.

Credit is due to the large number of tractor owners who turn up year after year with their fantastic array of tractor makes and models, all in gleaming condition.

A focal point on the day was the number of trade stands, and they are thanked for their support. There was also a mad hatter’s competition on the day with prizes for the best men’s, women’s and child’s hat incorporating the red and white roses on the David Brown emblem.

Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club was established in June 11, 1999. The Club thanks everyone for their continued support and help, especially with the recent bucket collection without which they wouldn’t be in the position to help the very deserving South Tipperary Hospice Movement to whom they have given over €300,000 since its inception.