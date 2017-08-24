Tipperary farming: ICSA and IFA insist there will be no SACs without compensation

It is unacceptable to have land designated for the protection of various species unless there is compensation for the huge cost and inconvenience placed on landowners as a result, acording to ICSA rural development chairman Seamus Sherloc.

Speaking ahead of the this Thursday's meeting of the Designated Areas Monitoring Committee, Mr Sherlock said: “We have to revert to the principle that there can be no designation without compensation.”

he said that what was needed was a realistic common sense approach to be implemented for the preservation of all endangered species across Ireland notably the hen harrier, curlew, and the freshwater pearl mussel.

But, he warned: “One way not to do this is by alienating the very farmers who own the land that determines the success of any strategy to save these species.”

ICSA believes that, in the past, kneejerk reactions were implemented without proper thought and consultation with farmers whose lands were designated, said Mr Sherlock.

In many cases this resulted in draconian regulations being imposed on farm families without a proper understanding of the consequences, which only added to already struggling farming enterprises and could lead to many farmers becoming unviable and thus being abandoned, he said.

Mr Sherlock said that it was well acknowledged that farmers were the best custodians of the land and give these endangered species the best chance of survival.

However, the treatment of farmers with hen harrier status had been nothing short of a scandal, whereby farmers had waited many years without any scheme and even though a scheme was now being developed, we still have no willingness to address key questions such as the blanket ban on forestry.

“We all must work together to help maintain these species but it must not be at any cost as farm families must be supported to maintain an equal balance in these sensitive areas. If farmers are not sustainable, nature conservation objectives won’t be sustainable either,” he said.

Meanwhile, IFA SAC project chairman Padraic Joyce also said Minister for Heritage Heather Humphreys must deliver for farmers who had designations imposed on their land in the upcoming Budget with the reopening of the National Parks and Wildlife Farm Plan Scheme.

MrJoyce said that the Minister must reverse cuts that were imposed in 2010 when the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme was abolished, including the removal of the option for renewal for farmers who were in the scheme at the time and who have since concluded their five-year contracts.

He said the schemes existed in the Shannon callows, hen harrier areas, hill areas, and other designated areas throughout the country until 2010. These schemes must now be restored and it was up to the Minister to deliver on this.

IFA was continuing to insist that there can be no designations without compensation, he said.